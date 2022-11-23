How covid helped Mumbai couple to rent dream home

Nitya Singh, 31, has been living in rented houses in Mumbai for seven years now. Her current 2-bhk, an 860 sq.ft apartment in Andheri East, is the biggest one she has occupied so far. Nitya moved into this apartment in April with her husband Nitin Singh Bundela soon after their wedding. “We landed a rather sweet deal and rented it for ₹40,000. This happened because of the pandemic as rents were lower as people working remotely had still not returned to the city. Post-pandemic, rents have surged and this very apartment now commands a monthly rent of ₹50,000-55,000," she said.