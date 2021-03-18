How covid-specific policies have  fared  since their  launch

“Covid insurance has seen a full cycle since its launch. Initially, in March and April last year, several group products were being launched and frequently repriced. Once the regulator set the standard for Corona Rakshak and Corona Kavach (from June) the products were standardized although there were large price differences among insurers," said Chandan D.S. Dang, executive director, SecureNow.in

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in