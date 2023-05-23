How some credit card nerds score free flights worth ₹25L1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 10:27 PM IST
In a world where overseas trips may remain an unaffordable dream, a group of credit card aficionados, are defying the odds
In a world where overseas trips may remain an unaffordable dream, a group of credit card aficionados, are defying the odds. Through strategic point accumulation, the individuals have amassed enough rewards to embark on globe-trotting adventures without spending a single penny on flight tickets or hotel stays. Among them is Kashif Ansari, 29, who is gearing up for an exhilarating two-month world tour this year-end.
