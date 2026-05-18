How credit card interest works: Even a ₹100 unpaid bill can hurt your pocket

Credit cards are a commonly used payment tool that allows users to borrow money from a bank or card issuer up to a pre-approved limit. When used responsibly, they can offer convenience, fraud protection features and rewards, which may not be offered by most debit cards.
However, many people may not understand that credit cards offer an interest-free period only when the total outstanding amount is paid in full by the due date. Even a small unpaid amount can change how interest is applied on the balance carried forward, as well as on fresh transactions made using the card.
Interest charges increase the total outstanding amount on a credit card. Typically, banks levy interest under the following circumstances:
Credit cards offer an interest-free period only when the full outstanding amount is cleared by the due date. Even a small unpaid balance converts the account into revolving credit. Once that happens, interest applies not only on the unpaid amount but also on new purchases from the transaction date, according to Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.
Meanwhile, two other experts who spoke to Mint also noted that when this requirement is violated, interest may be charged retrospectively on the full outstanding amount from the transaction date, and not just on the unpaid portion. In addition, fresh purchases made in the subsequent billing cycle may also lose the grace period and can start accruing interest immediately until the entire outstanding balance is cleared.
If a cardholder had an outstanding bill of ₹10,100 but paid only ₹10,000 by the due date, the remaining unpaid amount could lead to the loss of the interest-free grace period, according to Shams Tabrej, Co-founder and CEO of Ezeepay.
Assuming the credit card carries an annual interest rate of 30% (around 2.5% per month), interest on the full ₹10,100 outstanding would amount to about ₹252.5 for the month. If the user also made fresh transactions worth ₹20,000 during the next billing cycle, those new spends may also begin attracting immediate interest, adding another ₹500 in charges.
This would take the total interest to around ₹752.5, with an additional 18% GST on the interest component amounting to roughly ₹135.45. As a result, against a principle outstanding of ₹20,100, the total payable amount could rise to nearly ₹20,988 by the next due date, meaning you would have to pay approximately ₹1,000 extra which you could have otherwise avoided if you cleared all your dues within the stipulated deadline.
“This is a simplified estimate. In reality, interest is calculated on a daily reducing balance, so the exact figure may vary slightly depending on transaction dates,” the expert said.
When you pay only the minimum amount due, you can avoid late payment charges, but the remaining unpaid balance starts attracting finance charges, which can go up to 42% per annum (for most credit cards), according to Santosh Agarwal, the CEO of Paisabazaar.
However, it's important for credit card users to note that this can happen only if the concept of compounding interest is not thoroughly understood.
“When there is an unpaid balance in your account, all new purchases become ineligible for the interest-free period, which means they will incur finance charges from the first day. This can quickly start a debt spiral and turn a small overdue into a huge debt, especially if you continue paying only the minimum amount due for several consecutive months,” he said.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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