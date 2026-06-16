One swipe at a time: How credit cards are stealing your financial future

Sanchit Taksali
6 min read16 Jun 2026, 04:09 PM IST
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The shift from cash to digital payments has made spending feel less significant. Research shows it encourages increased consumption, often leading to consumer debt.(Pexel)
Summary
Credit cards offer convenience, rewards and flexibility. But behavioural biases, hidden spending triggers and high-interest debt can quietly erode savings and long-term wealth creation.

Ten years ago, spending 10,000 in a weekend meant withdrawing that exact amount from an ATM, holding the notes, and watching them disappear one by one.

You felt it.

Today, that same 10,000 is a tap on your phone, a fingerprint, or a notification you'll scroll past tomorrow.

This shift isn't just about convenience. MIT researchers found that people pay significantly more for the same product when using a card instead of cash, because the "pain of paying" doesn't register the same way—and a 2024 behavioural study found nearly 75% of digital payment users reported increased spending precisely because the experience carried so little emotional weight.

When money is invisible, spending becomes invisible too. Credit card companies know this better than anyone.

Also Read | How the credit card debt spiral happens and how to escape it

How credit card companies actually work

Here's something worth understanding: credit card companies are not in the business of giving you free lounge access. They're in the business of your debt, your interest payments and your spending behaviour.

These are some of their most effective tactics—and most of us fall for them without even realizing it.

The minimum payment illusion

Every statement highlights a "minimum amount due," usually a small fraction of your balance. It looks like relief. It isn't: carry a 50,000 balance at 42% annual interest while paying only the minimum, and you'll end up paying nearly double that over time.

Banks display the minimum prominently — never the interest rate that makes it so costly.

The rewards psychology game

You get two reward points for every 100 spent. You feel like you're winning.

But ask yourself: how many points does it actually take to redeem anything meaningful? Most people never do the math.

Credit card companies use reward programmes offering cashback, discounts, air miles and points to play a major role in promoting spending, customer acquisition and retention. It works because it doesn't feel like marketing. It feels like a benefit.

The zero-cost EMI illusion

That 80,000 phone on "zero-interest EMI" sounds like a steal.

But the phone's price is often inflated at checkout to absorb the EMI cost, or you're being locked into a card spend that earns the bank interchange income anyway.

BNPL schemes and EMI-based purchases are particularly enticing for younger consumers, but these platforms are effectively high-cost loans.

Festive season engineering

Diwali. Amazon sale. Year-end clearance.

These aren't just retail events—they're coordinated spending campaigns. During the festive season, consumers tend to spend more than at other times of the year, and leading banks offer cashbacks and reward points on credit card purchases to attract consumers.

Also Read | Private credit is on the hunt for credit-card debt

What they don't advertise is that many of those festive purchases end up sitting on credit card statements for months, accruing interest.

The lifestyle upgrade trap

Premium cards like HDFC Infinia or Amex Platinum aren't just payment tools—they're identity products. They signal success. They come with golf memberships, business lounge access and concierge services that most cardholders use only a handful of times a year.

But to maintain those "benefits", you're often encouraged to hit high annual spending thresholds. The card doesn't upgrade your lifestyle. It upgrades your spending.

The real cost

Meet Priya. She's 29, earns 75,000 a month and has two credit cards. She uses them smartly—or so she believes. Dining out earns her 5% cashback, online shopping brings reward points and travel bookings generate air miles.

Yet her monthly credit card bill consistently runs between 25,000 and 30,000. She pays it in full most months. Some months, she doesn't. Her savings rate is just 8%. Her SIP? She started one for 2,000 a month last year and hasn't increased it since.

Priya isn't unusual. She's the norm.

While credit card spending grew 15% year-on-year in May 2025, India's household savings rate has fallen for three consecutive years, with consumer debt now accounting for nearly 43% of GDP. That's unlikely to be a coincidence.

Every extra 5,000 spent on a credit-fuelled dinner, impulse purchase or lifestyle upgrade is 5,000 that doesn't go into a SIP, recurring deposit or emergency fund.

The math is sobering. Invest 5,000 a month in a mutual fund SIP earning 12% annually and, over 15 years, it can grow into a corpus of roughly 25 lakh. Lifestyle creep funded through easy credit quietly chips away at that possibility, month after month.

The investing impact

The most damaging effect of credit card culture isn't debt. It's the gradual erosion of long-term thinking.

When spending is financed by credit, it's easy to spend tomorrow's money on today's wants. That 10,000 concert ticket, weekend getaway or gadget upgrade often comes from the same pool that could have gone towards a SIP, PPF contribution or emergency fund.

Also Read | How to regain control from a credit card debt trap

Here's the simple math. If, instead of spending 5,000 every month on discretionary purchases, you invested that amount in a mutual fund SIP earning an average 12% annual return, you could accumulate roughly 25 lakh over 15 years.

That's not an aspirational number. That's the power of compounding.

And it's precisely what unchecked lifestyle inflation can quietly take away from your future.

So what should you do?

The answer isn't to ditch your credit card — used well, it builds credit history, offers fraud protection, and delivers genuine rewards. The key is making sure you're using the card, not the other way around.

Pay yourself first. Before spending anything each month, move a fixed amount — even 3,000 — into a SIP, RD, or PPF.

Know your real borrowing cost. "3% a month" sounds harmless until you realise it compounds to 42–45% annually.

Apply a 48-hour rule. Wait two days before any unplanned purchase above 2,000; most impulse buys lose their appeal.

Never carry a balance. Paying only the minimum tips the economics decisively in the bank's favour, so clear the full outstanding amount every month.

Set your own spending ceiling, well below your card limit, and stick to it.

Invest the difference. Every purchase you consciously skip can become a contribution to a mutual fund, NPS, or liquid fund instead.

Also Read | Can NRIs get Indian credit cards? Here’s what banks don’t tell you

Fifteen years of that discipline could be worth far more than any reward points earned along the way.

Bottom line

Credit cards are among the most sophisticated consumer finance products ever created. They are designed, marketed and optimised to encourage spending while making the act of paying feel almost effortless.

India now has more than 11.49 crore active credit cards in circulation. That number will continue to rise. So could debt levels, defaults and pressure on household savings—unless consumers consciously choose long-term wealth creation over a lifestyle funded by borrowed money.

The swipe takes a second. The consequences can last for years.

(The author is a certified financial planner and director of Daanik Eduventures, a financial edtech firm.

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