One swipe at a time: How credit cards are stealing your financial future

Ten years ago, spending ₹10,000 in a weekend meant withdrawing that exact amount from an ATM, holding the notes, and watching them disappear one by one.
You felt it.
Today, that same ₹10,000 is a tap on your phone, a fingerprint, or a notification you'll scroll past tomorrow.
This shift isn't just about convenience. MIT researchers found that people pay significantly more for the same product when using a card instead of cash, because the "pain of paying" doesn't register the same way—and a 2024 behavioural study found nearly 75% of digital payment users reported increased spending precisely because the experience carried so little emotional weight.
When money is invisible, spending becomes invisible too. Credit card companies know this better than anyone.