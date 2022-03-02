How crypto gifts will be taxed in various situations

Now, let us assume that Mitali similarly received a gift of cryptocurrency E from Ramesh her childhood friend and cryptocurrency F from her brother. The value of the gift of cryptocurrency E is ₹25,000 and cryptocurrency F is ₹50,000 respectively. Brother is specified relative as defined by the Act and hence any gift from brother remains exempt irrespective of the value. Now, the aggregate value of gifts received by Mitali during the financial year from non-relatives exceeds ₹50,000, and hence, the total amount of ₹65,000 ( ₹40,000 from Deepak and ₹25,000 from Ramesh) will be subject to tax.