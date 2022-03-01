How cyber criminals are using real estate broker sites to execute online fraud?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If you are planning to find a suitable renter or a buyer for your real estate property with the help of a real estate broker site, then you need to remain extra vigilant against the cyber criminals. These days, online fraudsters are finding out their potential targets from these realty broker portals posing themselves as a buyer or a renter, whichever you are looking for. While talking with you, they will show urgency to pay money online in your bank account. However, their actual motto is much different. By showing urgency on their side, they will confuse you by diluting your concentration and fish out your confidential information by asking you to click at the given link or scan the QR code, etc. According to cyber crime experts, one need not to scan any QR code or click at any given link for accepting money. In fact, a receiver need not to do anything to receive money, it's the sender who is required to follow the rules and guidelines in regard to online money transfer.

Sharing his recent experience with a cyber criminal, a victim who kept his cool during the conversation said, "I was trying to put a property on rent and posted it on a real estate broker website. In next few minutes, I received a call from a person posing himself as an Army officer. He insisted on finalizing the deal fast, asked for some pictures of the property and said he is okay with the property. Immediately, I received his PAN card, army canteen card and Aadhaar card. The caller thereon insisted me on sharing my Gpay number linked with my bank account so that he could transfer the two months rent in advance. In fact, he also asked for my UPI account number, which I declined politely."

The smart property owner went on to add, "Later on the caller said that he is sending ₹5 into my account as test transfer. Once the money will come to my account, he will send the rest amount in my account through UPI transfer. However, to my surprise, he send a QR code asking me to scan. But, before scanning the given QR code, I first transferred my entire amount into my other bank account and then scanned the QR code, which failed. The caller again sent a QR code and the transaction once again failed. After doing it for few more times, the caller got infuriated and disconnected the call."

Pointing out at online QR code fraud, New Delhi-based cyber crime experts Amit Dubey said, "This is called QR code scan fraud where an unknown person will call the potential victim asking to scan the given QR code to receive the amount. However, the receiver must remember that one need not to scan or click at any given link to receive money. It is for sending money to other's account."

The cyber crime expert went on to add that one should not click on the given link as well because in single click online fraudsters fish out all your credentials like bank account, your customer ID, PAN card and Aadhaar card number, etc. He said that QR code is just like a web link and advised money receivers to keep these things in mind while making any such money transaction with an unknown person.