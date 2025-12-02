How data-driven rural lending can transform India’s credit ecosystem and boost growth

India has long been an agrarian economy, and rural communities continue to play a central role in the country’s growth story. While urbanisation has accelerated over the decades, India’s aspirations cannot be realised unless economic progress reaches every geography.
With basic infrastructure improving across much of rural India, along with continued government investment, entrepreneurship and small businesses have increasingly taken root in rural and semi-urban regions. Industries are also moving to these areas to benefit from lower labour, infrastructure costs, as well as to offer employees a better quality of life. But growth cannot be sustained without access to finance. Credit remains the most important source of capital for both businesses and individuals, whether for agriculture-linked needs such as tractors or for commercial vehicles, equipment, or small business expansion.
Public sector banks, private banks, and NBFCs, supported by expanding branch networks and digital integration, have brought credit closer to the doorstep. While access has improved, the next frontier is strengthening credit underwriting so that borrowers are assessed accurately, and deserving applicants receive appropriate credit limits. This shift is essential because traditional underwriting tools often do not capture the complexity of rural economic activity.
Seasonal incomes, informal cash flows, diversified livelihood patterns and variable business cycles make rural borrowers difficult to evaluate using conventional data. As a result, many viable borrowers remain underserved or pay higher borrowing costs than economically justified. Even today, despite digital advances, large parts of rural India remain invisible to standard financial assessment models.
Credit underwriting has gradually transitioned over the last ten years from making decisions based on intuition to an ecosystem that is better informed by data. The push for scoring models designed especially for rural borrowers has accelerated due to recent policy directives, including recommendations from parliamentary committees.
Credit bureaus have responded with dedicated frameworks such as the Grameen Score, a scoring model built using logistic regression on multi-year repayment histories, utilisation patterns and behavioural indicators. Such models recognise the distinctive rhythm of rural economic life and provide lenders with sharper visibility into borrower stability and intent.
While rural lending accounts for almost 40 per cent of new loans originated in India, growth has slowed in recent years. Rising delinquencies and expansion into newer and higher-risk geographies have increased pressure on asset quality. Without more accurate borrower assessment, lenders either overprice risk or restrict credit entirely, both of which hurt rural entrepreneurs and households. Improved data frameworks can reverse this trend.
When risk is segmented accurately:
• Deserving borrowers receive faster and more affordable credit
• Lenders reduce portfolio stress
• Capital providers regain confidence in rural portfolios
• Financial inclusion advances without compromising asset quality
The way ahead: The rural credit ecosystem in India is at a turning point. Improved underwriting facilitates equitable growth and is not only a priority for lenders. Stakeholders throughout the financial ecosystem must take decisive action and hasten the adoption of rural-specific scoring models in order to unlock the next stage of rural growth.
The opportunity is clear. Rural India does not just need credit, it needs intelligent, fair and data-driven credit. If India builds this ecosystem, rural borrowing will shift from being a lifeline to being a strategic growth engine. This transformation will define the next chapter of India’s economic story.
Sachin Seth,Chairman CRIF High Mark and Regional MD CRIF India & South Asia
