How debit card EMI impacts your credit score and why timely repayments matter

If you have ever chosen to pay your EMI using your debit card, it is natural to wonder if this affects your credit score. Debit card EMIs have their own unique features, allowing borrowers to buy now and pay later. These repayments are made through monthly payments. This makes buying new products and services easier for individuals who do not have a credit card.
Still, does this impact an individual's credit score and credit report? The answer to this question is a simple yes. Let us discuss this concept in detail.
In regular debit card payments, funds are instantly deducted from your account. A debit card EMI is different. It works like a small personal loan. In this case, the bank pays the merchant upfront, and the borrower of the funds repays the bank in fixed monthly instalments.
For example, buying a ₹60,000 mobile phone on a six-month EMI plan simply means paying approximately ₹10,000 per month. Additionally, a nominal monthly fee and interest are also paid by the borrower to complete the entire transaction successfully.
You should follow the given steps to diligently use your debit card EMI:
Debit card EMI can significantly impact one’s credit score. Still, the impact on a fundamental level depends entirely on your repayment behaviour, EMI management integrity and sincerity. When used sensibly, it can help build your credit profile.
If not handled properly, it can damage your credit score and complicate your future borrowing potential. That is why it is essential to stay informed, pay on time, and treat your debit card EMI as a responsible loan. Clearing it will keep the entire borrowing process and experience pleasant.
