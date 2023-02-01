How debt funds may shine from FM’s fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24?
- Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, forecasted a fiscal deficit of 5.9 per cent of GDP in FY24 in her budget address.
Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, forecasted a fiscal deficit of 5.9 per cent of GDP in FY24 in her budget address. The revised projection for the budget deficit for FY23 was pegged at 6.4 per cent by the finance minister. She also reaffirms her goal of reducing the fiscal deficit to less than 4.5% of GDP by 2025–2026.
