How debt funds may shine from FM’s fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24?

CA Manish P Hingar, Founder at Fintoo said “The fiscal deficit number and government borrowing are in line which will have a positive impact on the bond and debt mutual fund. On the path of fiscal consolidation where the focus is below 4.5 % by 2025-26. For the year 2023-24 government is focusing to achieve a 5.9% fiscal deficit To finance the fiscal deficit in 2023-24, the market borrowings from dated securities are estimated to be Rs. 11.8 lakh crore and the balance of 15.4 lakh crore is to come from small savings and other sources. The investment demand is likely to remain strong and increase corpus. FPIs could turn buyers as the real interest rate looks attractive and If the inflation is in control it is quite possible that the Indian bond market could see a rally of 50-60 basis points. This can keep the bond market attractive for next a year or so."

