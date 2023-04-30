How debt investors can lower their higher tax liability by investing in hybrid funds?15 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:14 PM IST
In order to provide investors with a diverse portfolio, hybrid mutual funds are a form of investment vehicle which typically invests in a blend of stocks, bonds, and other assets. Securities like mutual funds that have debt or equity proportions exceeding 35% but below 65% are considered hybrid securities. Following the budget 2023, hybrid instruments held for longer than a year are now more tax advantageous than debt funds because they are subject to a 20% tax rate and may even be eligible for an indexation benefit. Contrarily, the sale of debt mutual funds is subject to a slab rate of taxation that can reach 30%. Hence, here’s how can you lower your higher tax liability by investing in hybrid funds based on a discussion with multiple industry experts.