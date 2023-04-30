How debt investors can lower their higher tax liability by investing in hybrid funds?

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel One

Investors are exploring investment options, with taxation benefits post the government’s withdrawal of tax benefits in the debt funds. Hybrid fund by definition, invest in more than one asset class, and its mostly a combination of debt and equity. And the best part is, hybrid funds are treated as equity funds, so if held for less than a year, an investor pays STCG tax of 15% while for holding period exceeding one year, LTCG taxation rate of 10% is applicable. So, those investors who were earlier deriving taxation benefits by investing in debt funds, are now looking at hybrid funds. But one needs to understand, that these funds have a component of equity, which makes them more vulnerable to market moves, as compared to debt funds.