How debt mutual funds are more tax efficient than bank fixed deposits (FDs)?4 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 07:06 PM IST
- For conservative investors, fixed deposits and debt mutual funds are among the most prominent debt investments.
For conservative investors, fixed deposits and debt mutual funds are among the most prominent debt investments. Debt funds are the next lowest-risk alternative to FDs, but when it comes to liquidity and regular investment option debt mutual funds steals the show. Taxpayers are aware that short-term capital gains on debt fund investments held for under three years are subject to your tax slab rate, long-term capital gains on debt fund investments held for more than three years are subject to a 20% tax rate with indexation benefits, and gains on fixed deposit returns are subject to your tax slab rates. However, financial advisors claim that if investors are in a higher income tax bracket then debt funds are more tax-efficient for them than fixed deposits, let’s know-how.