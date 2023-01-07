How debt mutual funds are more tax efficient than bank fixed deposits (FDs)?

Based on an interview with Nitin Rao,Head Products and Proposition, Epsilon Money Mart, the spokesperson said “When it comes to taxation on fixed deposit and debt mutual funds, the later one holds an advantage over 3 year and above period. Interest earned from Fixed deposits is taxed as per the investors’ income slab rate However, no tax is levied on the maturity proceeds of a Bank FD. The bank will deduct TDS at 10% if the interest amount paid to a resident individual on FD exceeds Rs. 40,000 (Rs. 50,000 in the case of a senior citizen). In case of debt mutual fund, the taxation depends on the holding period, for the holding periods of less than 3 years, there is no difference between how FD and Debt Fund taxation works. But if you redeem your debt mutual fund after 3 years than the gains/profit are taxed at 20% after indexation. Indexation is the process of adjusting the value of investment in align with inflation to protect your capital gains against tax erosion."