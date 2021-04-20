How deductible limit affects your top-up health insurance plan

Mathpal said that top-up health insurance policies can be classified into two categories — top-up and super top-up. In top-up plans, the insurance company pays for the bill going beyond the deductible limit. For example, if a top plan has ₹1 lakh deductible limit, in that case up to ₹1 lakh bill has to be paid by the policy holder while the payment above ₹1 lakh will be paid by the insurance company. He said that if a person has taken super top-up plan, then the deductible limit won't get applied after it has been applied once in a year while in the case of top-up plan, it would be applied every time the claim is raised. For example, if a policy holder has submitted two bill of ₹1.5 lakh and ₹1 lakh bill in single financial year and its deductible limit is same ₹1 lakh. Then, in the case of super top plan, the policy holder will be given ₹50,000 relief on first occasion while on the second occasion; he or she will be given entire ₹1 lakh amount of the bill as the deductible limit is applied once in a year. But, in the case of top-up plan, relief will be only ₹50,000 on first occasion as there is no payment up to ₹1 lakh deductible limit.