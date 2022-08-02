How Dhirendra Kumar of Value Research invests10 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 08:02 PM IST
Kumar says 90% of his money is invested in equity through shares as well as equity funds
A fax machine and a printer: That is what Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive officer of Value Research, considers his first-ever investment to be. He bought the equipment for Value Research, the company he founded in 1992. Kumar has a venturesome approach to investments and so 90% of his portfolio is in equity in the form of shares and mutual funds (MFs) and the rest is cash and real estate holdings. International stocks also form a part of his portfolio, through active mutual funds. Kumar reveals his investment details and how he came to found Value Research, in an interview with Mint for the special ‘Guru Portfolio’ series. Edited excerpts: