How Dhirendra Kumar of Value Research invests

Most of it is in equity and a little bit of it is in cash, which is lying in my bank account simply because I’m lazy. I accidentally have some real estate. My initial offices were owned by me personally, and I continue to own those offices. I don’t own a house in Delhi as my home requirements keep changing. I rent a house instead. You see, I live with my parents and children. I need a large house and the rent is very reasonable compared to the value of the house. However, my children are getting older and my housing requirements might change again. Plus, I only recently bought a piece of land in the mountains in the Himalayas. So, 90% is invested in equity, through shares as well as equity funds. In terms of equity break-up, I’m actually two-thirds into shares and one-third into mutual funds. All my incremental money is flowing into stocks directly today. So, 90% is in equity, about 3-4% would be in cash in my bank account, and the remaining is the land which I bought recently.

