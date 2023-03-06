How did Ankur Warikoo survive a career break?

My father was forced to go on a career break because a lot of decisions he took did not work out. While I respect him for the decisions he took, the reality was that we suffered a lot. But it was the safety net created by my mother that saved us from the financial impact of my dad’s decisions. She used to save, if not in bank, somewhere in the house. It was the savings approach of my mother and the risk-taking approach of my dad that somehow balanced itself in some beautiful way for my sister and I to have a fairly good life. I think that there was a joy in just witnessing life in that level of scarcity.

