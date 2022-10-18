How different is the residential status under FEMA and Income Tax Act?4 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 10:12 PM IST
- Nationality of a person doesn’t impact his/her residential status under IT Act or Fema
How does the residential status of an individual determine his or her tax liability? This question becomes relevant to every individual every time they enter or leave India. The criteria to determine residential status in India are different under Income Tax (IT) Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema).