How different is the residential status under FEMA and Income Tax Act?

For example, can an Indian citizen who stayed in India during the relevant FY for a period of 129 days be treated as resident in India as per Income Tax Act? Their stay in India of immediately preceding four previous years is of 460 days. The answer is ‘no’ since this individual has not stayed in India for a period of 182 days, even though she has stayed for more than 365 days in the preceding four previous years. However, if this individual’s total income (other than income accrued or arising from foreign sources) exceeds ₹15 lakh, she will be treated as resident of India because she has stayed for more than 120 days during the relevant financial year.