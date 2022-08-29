How digital innovations can strengthen personal finance market ahead

The Covid-19 pandemic which struck the world in 2020, was a harsh reality and many suffered heavy losses. It wasn't just human loss, but also investments were toppled. The pandemic also brought a sense of realisation of why investments and savings are vital for the future. Personal finance is all about meeting your personal financial goals which can be anything either for retirement or buying a house, or even a car. The financial goals can be both short-term and long-term. Some aspects of personal finance depend upon income generation, spending, savings investments, and protection of savings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}