How digital rupee will impact people? What experts say

“Digital currency payments will reduce the settlement risk in the financial system. Interbank settlement will not be required as the system will transact the digital currencies instead of bank balances, just like the cash is handed over. Similarly, forex transactions would happen on a real-time basis. For instance, an Indian exporter would be able to pay its American exporter on a real-time basis in digital dollars. As time zone difference would no longer matter, there would be no settlement risk,"explained Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - Clear.