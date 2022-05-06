How do couples ensure that money matters do not ruin their relationships?

What many couples forget is the need to set up an emergency fund to pay toward contingent liabilities in the event of a sudden loss of income due to unemployment or any other reason. To insure means to secure, which means that couples must pay attention to buying insurance plans like health insurance to pay for their hospitalization and medical bills, term insurance for a financial backup in case of sudden death and disability income insurance cover that becomes active when the policyholders file their inability to earn due to sudden disability stemming from accident or disease. Insurance plans come with a set of clauses that couples must not ignore to avail their benefits. All mutual funds have certain management and administrative expenses that must be compared alongside their returns to invest in the best mutual fund for a prolonged tenure.