How do credit cards help in building a strong credit score? MintGenie explains
Credit cards offer convenience and benefits like cashback and rewards points, but responsible use is crucial for a healthy credit score.
For many, credit cards have become essential in daily life, offering convenience and flexible repayment options, allowing them to take greater control of their finances. They offer benefits like one-time signing bonus, cashback, rewards points, and frequent-flyer miles. Judicious use of cards offering these benefits can help maintain a healthy credit score, which is necessary to avail of other financial services.