How do Fed rates impact the Indian markets and your money?

Ann Jacob
3 min read3 Aug 2026, 10:24 AM IST
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The US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady sends ripple effects through global markets, particularly affecting emerging economies like India.(Reuters)
Summary
The US Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions influence currencies, markets and borrowing costs worldwide. Here's how a Fed pause can affect India's economy, investments and your finances.

When the US Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the 3.50% to 3.75% range on 29 July, investors across the world watched the decision closely.

The attention reflects the US dollar's central role in the global financial system. As the world's most widely used currency for trade, commerce and central bank reserves, movements in US interest rates ripple across global markets. Those effects eventually reach India, influencing the rupee, stock and bond markets, borrowing costs and, ultimately, your investments and financial decisions.

One way to understand this is to think of the US Federal Reserve as the world's primary financial valve. When the Fed raises interest rates—or keeps them high—it makes holding US dollars and investing in US government bonds more attractive.

Also Read | How Kevin Warsh’s ‘no comment’ stance may put the US Fed’s credibility at risk

As a result, global investors often pull money out of developing economies such as India and move it into US assets. Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global, explained that the US cost of funds acts as a proxy for global capital costs.

So when US bond yields rise, emerging markets like India must offer a higher risk premium to persuade foreign investors to deploy capital rather than keep their money in the US.

India impact

The Fed's decisions affect India primarily through two channels: currency movements and foreign capital flows.

"The US dollar is the reserve currency, and most of the global trade happens in dollar terms," explained Kaustubh Gupta, CIO, fixed income at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

"Fed rate decisions have a significant influence on overall financial market conditions because they impact global capital flows, bond yields, currency, and investors' sentiment," he noted.

When US interest rates remain high, foreign investors may sell Indian assets and shift money into US assets. This increases demand for the dollar and can weaken the rupee.

A weaker rupee makes imports such as crude oil and electronics more expensive, widening India's current account deficit as the country pays more for imports.

Borrowing costs

Higher US interest rates can also push up borrowing costs for Indian companies.

Corporates that have borrowed overseas in US dollars immediately face higher interest payments.

Also Read | Why the bond market is getting the last word in its fight with the Fed

At the domestic level, higher US yields can also influence India's interest-rate environment. To maintain the attractiveness of Indian assets and manage currency pressures, the RBI may have less room to ease rates aggressively if domestic conditions also warrant tighter policy. Higher interest rates translate into costlier home, auto and business loans.

Market impact

When borrowing costs rise, companies pay more to service debt, which can squeeze profits and weigh on equity valuations.

Bond prices typically fall when interest rates rise. However, Abhishek Bisen, head of fixed income at Kotak Mutual Fund, points to the silver lining: "For fresh investors, it gives an opportunity to deploy funds at a slightly better rate of interest."

Gold outlook

Traditionally, higher US interest rates weigh on gold because the metal does not generate interest income. However, recent geopolitical tensions and sustained central bank buying have changed that relationship.

Also Read | This is when the federal debt actually matters

"Gold is no longer just a play of market factors like the dollar or US 10-year yields," Arora explained, citing structural demand from central banks such as India and China, which increasingly view gold as a strategic reserve asset.

Gupta echoed that view, remaining constructive on commodities.

“Unless you see the Fed raising rates in a faster and larger magnitude than consensus, we don't see a meaningful negative impact on gold.”

Bisen added that during intense geopolitical uncertainty or de-dollarization trends, "Gold becomes the de facto currency" as investors seek ultimate safe-haven protection.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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