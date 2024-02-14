How do I build a corpus of ₹2 cr in 12 years for son’s education?
You can park six months of your mandatory expenses in fixed deposits and invest the rest in better avenues like equity mutual funds.
My husband and I are doctors and we have a 6-year-old son. We have been investing in fixed deposits (FDs), direct stocks and a few mutual funds, and have accumulated ₹26 lakh so far, including ₹18 lakh in FDs. We want to accumulate ₹2 crore in 12 years for our son’s education and ₹3 crore for both of us in 15 years. How much will we have to invest to meet our goals?
—Name withheld on request
