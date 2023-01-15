How do I calculate tax on my net LTCG?1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 10:12 PM IST
LTCG income, exceeding ₹1 lakh, arising from sale of equity shares shall be taxable @ 10% under section 112A of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
This year, I made long-term capital gains (LTCG) of ₹7.6 lakh by selling shares of a company. Meanwhile, I also incurred a loss of ₹3,30,179 by selling shares of another company. The net profit from the sale of these shares is ₹4,29,154. How much tax will I need to pay?