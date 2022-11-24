How do I choose a health insurance policy?

Before purchasing a health plan, evaluate your city’s average medical hospitalization expenses. You also need to factor in your salary and the family’s medical history. Assuming you live in a metro with your spouse and two children and have no major medical history, then opt for a base family floater policy with a minimum sum insured amount of ₹15 Lakhs. The annual premium for this will range between ₹15,000 and ₹17,000. Insurers these days also offer an option to buy a policy in instalments in case you do not wish to make the payment in one go.