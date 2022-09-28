How do I choose motor insurance policy for a new car?

It is good that you are not sticking to a basic OD+TP policy but are looking to buy comprehensive protection for your new car. Insurers offer a range of optional add-ons that give additional cover to your car along with the base motor insurance policy. It is noteworthy to look under the hood of these additional covers to understand their offer and how they work. Some of these covers are useful and don’t cost too much. Also, when someone opts for comprehensive insurance coverage, it does not provide full coverage for several different degrees of damages. One should seek to add on covers vis-a-vis the risk exposure.

