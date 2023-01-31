How do I claim gratuity from an ex-employer?
Litigating against ex-employer necessarily may not have an adverse impact if a genuine claim / case has been filed by the employee for enforcing his / her legal right and a disclosure to that effect has been made to the prospective employer.
I worked with a midsize private company from April 2010 to October 2015. I was eligible for gratuity since I had worked there for around five-and-a-half years. However, despite multiple requests to the company, it is yet to clear my gratuity. Even personal messages to the firm’s promoters were of no avail.
