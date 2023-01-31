How do I claim gratuity from an ex-employer?

The employee may file a claim before the jurisdictional ‘controlling authority’ within a period of 90 days from the date of severance of employment. The term ‘controlling authority’ is defined under the gratuity law to mean an authority appointed by the appropriate government under section 3. They are generally assistant labour commissioner ranked officials who are appointed in every district. Any delay in filing the claim may be condoned if sufficient cause is shown by the employee. After hearing the parties as well as upon examination of witness, evidence, documents etc., the controlling authority will share its finding with the parties. If the finding is in favour of the employee, the controlling authority will issue a notice to the employer directing it to pay the specified gratuity amount within a period of 30 days from the date of its receipt.