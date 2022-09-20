How do I decide if I need estate or succession planning?

With the family arrangement, you can consider entering into and registering ‘gift deeds’ or such other documents for each of the properties whereby, the other siblings will gift their share in the relevant property in favour of the person who is entitled to the same as per your mutual understanding. By execution / registration of the aforementioned documents, you and your siblings can then deal with the properties which have come to your respective shares as you may deem fit. However, please note that all the heirs of the deceased persons should execute the arrangement and the documents to avoid any litigation / dispute in future.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}