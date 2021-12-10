How do I deduct TDS and submit it for a housing property bought from an NRI?

Answer: As per the provisions of Section 195 of Income Tax Act, any person who pays any sum of money which is chargeable to tax in India, to a non-resident has to deduct tax on the income portion of the payment being made to the non-resident. Unlike for purchase of property from a resident where you have to deduct tax at 1% on the value of the property purchased if the consideration for purchase of the property exceeds 50 lakhs, no such threshold limit is prescribed for deduction of tax on purchase of property from a non-resident. Moreover, in case of purchase of property from a non-resident, you have to deduct tax on the income component of the sale consideration at 20% if the gains are long term in the hands of the non-resident else 30% tax has to be deducted.

For depositing the tax deducted from payment made to a non-resident, to the credit of the government, you have to obtain a tax deduction account number (TAN) whereas for purchase of property from a resident seller, you do not have to obtain any TAN number, you just need PAN number of the seller and the buyer. The form no. 26QB is serves as challan cum return in such case and no separate TDS return is required to be filed. The buyer is required to deposit the TDS so deducted to the Government within a period of 7 days from the end of the month in which the TDS has been deducted in both the cases. In case of purchase of property from a non-resident the buyer is required to deposit the TDS through Challan No. ITNS 281 and the buyer is required to submit the TDS return in Form 27Q by prescribed time. Since you have to obtain TAN and file TDS return in case of purchase of property from a non-resident, it is advisable to avail the services of a Chartered Accountant to comply with law properly.

Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached at jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on twitter.

