How do I deduct TDS and submit it for a housing property bought from an NRI?

For depositing the tax deducted from payment made to a non-resident, to the credit of the government, you have to obtain a tax deduction account number (TAN) whereas for purchase of property from a resident seller, you do not have to obtain any TAN number, you just need PAN number of the seller and the buyer. The form no. 26QB is serves as challan cum return in such case and no separate TDS return is required to be filed. The buyer is required to deposit the TDS so deducted to the Government within a period of 7 days from the end of the month in which the TDS has been deducted in both the cases. In case of purchase of property from a non-resident the buyer is required to deposit the TDS through Challan No. ITNS 281 and the buyer is required to submit the TDS return in Form 27Q by prescribed time. Since you have to obtain TAN and file TDS return in case of purchase of property from a non-resident, it is advisable to avail the services of a Chartered Accountant to comply with law properly.

