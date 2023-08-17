How do I ensure better returns from my investment portfolio?

I am a 41-year-old PSU bank employee drawing a gross pay of ₹ 1.8 lakh per month. I live in a company leased accommodation and receive perks of approximately ₹ 30,000 per month. My family includes my spouse (also employed at a similar level), our 13-year-old son and my parents (both above 65 years with no source of income). All our medical expenses are reimbursed by my employer.

My monthly expenses are approximately ₹25,000. I have ₹30 lakh in a bank fixed deposit, ₹2.5 lakh in a savings account, $65,000 in USD checking account, shares and sovereign gold bond worth ₹10 lakh, mutual funds of ₹21.57 lakh (systematic investment plan of ₹5,000 in SBI Consumption Opportunity Fund, ₹10,000 in SBI Small Cap, ₹2,000 in SBI Magnum Global Fund, ₹1,000 in focused equity fund every month), besides ₹16 lakh in PPF (public provident fund). I also own two flats, one of which is valued at around ₹50 lakh (possession pending), while the other yields a monthly rent of ₹15,000 and is valued at approximately ₹65 lakh. I have a housing loan of ₹18 lakh and car loan outstanding of ₹10 lakh. I have term plan cover of ₹1 crore. How should I invest my funds for better returns.