How do I invest for my retirement needs?
Since you also want to travel for a few years after retirement, we will have to factor this in your retirement corpus.
I am 40 years old, work in a private company and live with my husband in my own house. We have no children, hence are mostly saving for our retirement. I have been investing in mutual funds (MFs) for last 4-5 years, besides ₹50,000 every year in public provident fund (PPF). At present, we have ₹31 lakh in PPF and ₹12 lakh in MFs. Every month, we save ₹34,000. We also want to keep some money aside as we want to travel for a few years after our retirement. How do we go about with this?
—Name withheld on request
