How do I invest for my retirement needs?

The most important goal for both of you is to accumulate for retirement. Since you also want to travel for a few years after retirement, we will have to factor this in your retirement corpus. For this, some idea of the monthly expenses is always better. Typically, families consider ₹50,000-1 lakh, depending on their lifestyle and location, to calculate their retirement corpus. If we assume ₹60,000 as your expenses and add inflation of 6% per annum (p.a), you will need approximately ₹4.37 crore on retirement. We have assumed the post-retirement investment returns at 8.5% as your risk-taking ability will reduce a bit at a higher age. If you keep investing ₹50,000 every year in PPF, up to retirement you would be able to reach nearly ₹79 lakh if we assume average returns of 7% p.a. The interest rates may not remain as high as present over the coming 20 years. Along with this, if you invest ₹34,000 every month in equity MFs and this investment grows by 10% p.a., you will be able to build a corpus of ₹3.25 crore which includes your existing ₹12 lakh too. Both these investments will help you reach closer to your retirement goal amount, however there will be some shortfall.