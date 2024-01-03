How do I invest in mutual funds, diversify investment portfolio?
It is important to align the investment avenues with the time horizon of your goals or you will not be making the most from your investments.
I am 36 years old and work in the IT sector, as does my wife, aged 34. We have a two-year-old daughter. We have so far been investing in both public provident fund, employee provident fund and bank fixed deposits, which we consider as safe options. We also have a home loan for which we are paying EMIs of ₹68,000. We save close to ₹80,000 every month for our retirement and daughter’s education. We would like to invest in mutual funds. How do we go about with this?
—Name withheld on request
