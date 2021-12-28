How do I plan for my daughters' higher education, wedding by investing in MFs?

There are many funds in the portfolio which are thematic/sectoral in nature and are not advisable for SIP. You can think of rebuilding the portfolio through a healthy mix of Large & Mid Cap, Flexi Cap, Multi Cap, Mid Cap and Value category of equities. Suggested funds are HDFC Large & Mid Cap Fund, Axis Growth Opportunity Fund, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, Nippon India Multi Cap Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Fund, PGIM India Mid Cap Opportunity Fund and IDFC Sterling Value Fund. This way your portfolio will be diversified across the category, geography and AMCs. It is advisable to review the portfolio atleast once in a year.