How do I sell property shared with my 2 brothers?

If there are any encumbrances and/or charges of any third party on the land, it puts to test all the representations being made by the seller. An encumbrance or charge against a property by a party that is not an owner limits the transferability of the asset until it is lifted. From the facts narrated in the query, it is assumed that you have acquired the property by executing a sale deed or any other transfer document which is duly stamped in terms of the applicable state laws and thereafter the transfer documents have been registered with the office of sub-registrar of assurances, which gives legal validity to the transaction.

