How do I target 4 cr retirement corpus in the next 25 years?

I am 35 years old with a moderate risk appetite and have mutual funds (MFs) worth ₹8.5 lakh and systematic investment plans (SIPs) in the following schemes —Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund, PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund and Axis Small Cap Fund ( ₹5,000 each), IDFC Nifty 50 Index Fund ( ₹2,000), and UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund ( ₹8,000). My employee provident fund (EPF) contribution is ₹10,000 per month and the EPF account has ₹13 lakh. I have been investing in sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) since the last three years. I am also investing ₹6,000 per month in tier II (aggressive scheme) of the national pension system (NPS), which has a portfolio of ₹10 lakh. Is this enough to target a ₹4 crore retirement corpus?

