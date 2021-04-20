How do instant loans differ from emergency medical personal loans?

Zafar Imam, chief executive officer (CEO) of FinShell, a financial services brand that powers Oppo Kash and Realme PaySa, said that there are several differences between instant loans and emergency medical loans. The most primary one is that of the loan amount. The former ranges between Rs1,000 and Rs50,000 whereas the latter is typically between Rs50,000 and Rs40 lakh. In terms of processing, it takes roughly 15 minutes to an hour for instant loans to get approved and disbursed. Medical personal loan approvals could take 24 hours to 72 hours. It is primarily because of the higher ticket size and a different underwriting method. "Medical emergency loans have a higher loan tenure of up to 5 years or at least a year. The tenure of instant loans could be from a few months to a year at most. Besides, the rate of interest is different for both these products. While a customer could shell out around 24% to 36% per year on instant loans, the same could be anywhere from 11% to 24% for medical emergency loans," Imam added.