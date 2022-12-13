How do Mumbaikars budget for higher house rentals?6 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 11:21 PM IST
As a general rule, financial planners suggest that rental expenses should not be more than 20-25% of one’s income
Good space and proper ventilation: That is what Tripti Banka (see chart) was most particular about when she wanted to rent a house. Her 900 sq ft, 2-BHK rented apartment in Santa Cruz East, Mumbai, provides her both, but it came at a hefty price. She had to trade it off with other amenities, particularly the location of the apartment. “I can’t step out of the society for a walk as it stinks sometimes and I feel insecure among the local crowd. Commuting is also a pain point for both my sister and me," she said.