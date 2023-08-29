How do nominees differ from legal heirs?1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:04 PM IST
It is settled law that a nominee does not become the owner of the property. Nominee holds the property in trust for the legal heirs.
Can a person become the owner of a flat or property merely by the virtue of being made a nominee in the form submitted to a housing society? Also, does a will or testament supersede the nomination in such a case? And, is a probate compulsory for wills?
