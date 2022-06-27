How do you claim house construction costs?2 min read . 10:50 PM IST
- A taxpayer is allowed to deduct the cost of construction from the selling price of the house
I built a 3,300 sq ft house in Kerala in 2010 at a cost of ₹1 crore, using funds from my Non-Residential External (NRE) account. The payments were made via banks to my brother, who took care of the construction.
I built a 3,300 sq ft house in Kerala in 2010 at a cost of ₹1 crore, using funds from my Non-Residential External (NRE) account. The payments were made via banks to my brother, who took care of the construction.
Now I am planning to sell this house. Since there are no documented records for the construction cost, how will I manage it in my tax return for considering the capital gain?
Now I am planning to sell this house. Since there are no documented records for the construction cost, how will I manage it in my tax return for considering the capital gain?
— Narayanan Kutty
A taxpayer is allowed to deduct the cost of construction from the selling price of the house.
Where the house has been constructed, the taxpayer should be capable of fully justifying the cost of acquisition via producing bills/receipts etc., for money spent on construction. If you have a trail of the money spent, you should be allowed to claim it as cost of construction.
Upon getting permanent residence status/citizenship in a foreign country, can I transfer all my money from banks/financial institutions here to my foreign bank account? If so, what are the procedures or documents needed to affect such transactions?
I am at present an ordinary resident Indian, currently on a temporary visit to the US.
— Name withheld on request
If you become a non-resident Indian (NRI) and wish to repatriate your money held in India, you must comply with certain RBI rules.
As per these rules, you are allowed to repatriate your balance held in NRE account. However, in case of NRO accounts, there is a cap of $1 million in one financial year. Nevertheless, you must make sure that tax has been duly deducted/paid from any income which has been credited to these accounts.
You may also need to secure a certificate from a chartered accountant certifying the nature of balance which is to be repatriated with a declaration that tax has been duly paid on such an amount.
Archit Gupta is founder and chief executive officer, Clear.in.