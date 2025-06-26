How do you link your RuPay card with UPI? A step-by-step guide

Do you use any of the popular UPI services such as BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe or Paytm and are accustomed to using credit cards at the same time?

Well, you can literally have the best of both worlds. You can do this simply by linking your credit card to the UPI service. If you do this, you can make a payment through any of these online payment platforms, but the transaction is routed through a credit card.

What are its advantages? First, you can avoid your bank account getting debited then and there at the time of making the payment. Second, your bank statement will not record all the sundry transactions which you carried out through UPI service. It will only record the credit card bill payment.

Also Read | How to remove auto debit from your SBI credit card in simple steps

Advantages of UPI linked credit card I. You can make payment through UPI wallet without routing the transaction through your bank account.

II. Your bank statement remains clear and doesn’t show any UPI transaction unlike in other cases where all sundry transactions clutter the statement. There are cases where a one month bank statement runs into dozens of pages.

III. This is a secure way to transfer money.

Also Read | Customised credit cards or BYOC: What users need to know before opting in

How do you link a RuPay card with UPI? Follow these simple steps to link your RuPay Credit Card with UPI.

1. First of all, you can download the BHIM/ PhonePe/ Paytm/ Mobikwik app from Google Play store or App store.

2. Now it is required to complete the registration journey.

3. After this, you can select your bank from the drop-down list

4. Following this, select the RuPay Credit Card which you want to link from all the credit cards associated with your mobile number

5. Finally, you can proceed to generate UPI PIN

So, if you are also planning to link your card to UPI service, it is a good idea. Almost all major banks issue UPI linked RuPay credit cards. Here we list out some of them:

Axis Bank, BOB Card, CSB Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PNB, RBL Bank and SBI Card, among others.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.