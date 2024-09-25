Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    How do you save money with credit cards? Discover 10 effective methods

    Credit Cards: To maximize credit card benefits, choose the right card, utilize welcome bonuses, and pay bills promptly. Accumulate reward points through regular use while maintaining a low credit utilization ratio and avoiding cash advances to save money effectively.

    Riya R Alex
    Updated25 Sep 2024, 05:28 PM IST
    Credit cards: 10 effective tricks to save money through credit cards.
    Credit cards are often seen as convenient financial tools for spending. However, they can also help you save money if used wisely. Here are some tips to maximize the benefits of credit cards.

    Choose the right card

    The first step in making the most of a credit card is selecting the right one. With numerous options available, it can be confusing to determine which card will be most beneficial. Analyze your spending patterns to understand where you spend the most, and choose a card that aligns with those habits. Additionally, estimating your future expenses can help guide your decision.

    Welcome bonus

    When you obtain a credit card, banks typically offer rewards, discounts, and coupons as a welcome bonus to attract new customers. This bonus might include cash back after spending a certain amount, extra reward points, vouchers, or gift cards. Some banks may even waive the annual fee for a certain level of spending.

    Pay bills on time

    One of the most crucial steps to saving money with credit cards is to make timely bill payments. While credit cards come with various rewards, they also charge high interest rates if bills are not paid by the due date. Make it a habit to pay your credit card bills on time to avoid interest charges and late payment fees. Late payments can also negatively impact your credit score, which may affect future loan applications.

    Reward points

    Many credit cards offer reward points for each purchase. By using your credit card frequently, you can accumulate these points, which can be redeemed for shopping, charity donations, lounge access at airports, or travel benefits. Some issuers allow you to convert reward points into cash back or even use them to pay annual fees. Keep in mind that reward points often have expiration dates, so redeem them before they expire.

    Offers and benefits

    Credit card issuers frequently provide various benefits and offers. These can range from discounts at specific retailers to cash back on certain transactions. Familiarize yourself with the benefits your bank offers, as these can significantly enhance your savings.

    Use credit cards often

    Using your credit card regularly can help you accumulate reward points and cashback offers. However, be mindful of your credit utilization ratio—the percentage of your total available credit that you are using. Ideally, this ratio should remain below 40% each month. Using your card for purchases at brands that offer discounts can also maximize your savings.

    Improve your credit score

    While a credit score does not directly help you make money, a good credit score can lead to lower interest rates on loans. By maintaining a good credit score through responsible credit card use, you can save money in the long run.

    Refrain from revolving credit

    Credit cards offer a revolving credit facility, allowing you to pay only the minimum amount due before the due date and carry forward the remaining balance. While this may seem convenient, it can lead to higher expenses in the long run due to interest charges on the unpaid amount. To avoid incurring extra costs, aim to pay your full balance each month.

    Avoid cash withdrawals

    Although credit cards allow cash withdrawals, it is advisable to avoid this option due to high fees associated with cash advances, which typically range from 2.5% to 3%. Additionally, interest on cash advances is usually charged immediately, making it a costly option. Instead, use your credit card for direct payments.

    Credit cards can be powerful financial tools that not only offer convenience but can also provide savings if used smartly. However, you must also be cautious while using a credit card as banks charge high interest rate on outstanding amount. Additionally, they also charge various fees such as annual fees, late payment fee etc. Always stay within your budget and make informed decisions to maximize the benefits of your credit card.

    First Published:25 Sep 2024, 05:28 PM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow do you save money with credit cards? Discover 10 effective methods
