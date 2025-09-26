How does a credit card balance transfer affect your credit score?

A credit card balance transfer provides cardholders with an opportunity to consolidate their debt and save on interest. Still, its impact on one’s credit score depends on how the entire process is managed.
Before proceeding with a credit card balance transfer, cardholders need to use their credit cards responsibly. Never overextend your credit limit, and try to keep your overall debt level in proper order. Your credit utilisation ratio is the key metric in this regard.
A balance transfer permits credit card users to move their outstanding balances from one credit card to another. This is done primarily with the intention of benefiting from a lower or zero-interest offer for a limited amount of time. Further, this particular feature is extremely popular among credit card users aiming to manage and effectively reduce high-interest debt.
In conclusion, a well-planned and efficiently managed credit card balance transfer can help control debt and may even propel your credit profile. The only requirement is disciplined use. Still, do keep in mind that improper use or frequent switching can potentially damage your credit score and make future personal loans, home loans, or credit cards difficult to secure.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs to provide credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
