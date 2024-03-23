How does co-signing a loan affect your credit score?

Co-signing a loan raises your overall debt obligations, which can affect your debt-to-income ratio

When a borrower co-signs a loan, it can have both positive and negative effects. This can have both positive and negative effects on your credit score, based on how the borrower manages the loan. For instance, 51-year Ajay Aggarwal decided to co-sign a loan for his son who wants to take a student loan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This may also result in a hard inquiry on his credit report, which could temporarily lower his credit score, albeit marginally.

When the borrower makes timely payments: If the borrower makes timely payments on the loan, it can positively affect your credit score. This shows to creditors that you are responsible for managing debt and can improve your creditworthiness.

But if the borrower misses payments or defaults on the loan, it can also negatively affect your credit score. Late payments or defaults reflect poorly on your credit report, as you are equally responsible for repaying the debt.

Impact on debt-to-income ratio: Co-signing a loan raises your overall debt obligations, which can affect your debt-to-income ratio. If you apply for additional credit or loans, lenders may consider this increased debt load when evaluating your creditworthiness.

Limited control: It’s essential to recognise that as a co-signer, you have limited control over the loan. You’re equally responsible for repaying the debt, but you may not have access to the account information or be able to monitor payments as closely as the primary borrower.

Overall, co-signing a loan can impact your credit score both positively and negatively, depending on the borrower's actions. It’s crucial to carefully consider the risks and benefits before agreeing to cosign a loan.

Frequently Asked Questions: How do student loans help establish credit history? Student loans can help you establish a credit history if they are your first credit accounts. Your payment history, including student loan payments, is one of the most critical factors in determining your credit score.

Do student loans add to the credit mix as well? Yes, they certainly do. They add diversity to your credit mix especially if they are your only instalment loans.

Why is it important to pay bills on time? Payment history is a significant factor in determining your credit score. Even a single missed or late payment can negatively impact your score.

Is payment of debt enough to maintain a good CIBIL score? Paying off debt is indispensable to maintain a good credit score. However, it is responsible financial management that leads to a good CIBIL score.

